Trump Says Gorka ‘Wins Big, No Contest’ After Rose Garden Kerfuffle

Brian Karem, a Playboy magazine writer and CNN contributor, instigated a yelling match with conservative radio host and former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka in the Rose Garden on Thursday, and the president has picked the winner.

“@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Karem started the confrontation after he eyeballed a group of conservative journalists attending the White House’s Social Media Summit and said, “This is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”

After the #SocialMediaSummit @realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf



We got the nice seats & I guess "journalist" @BrianKarem was sad

He tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better



My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2019

Gorka jumped into the fray, standing up and yelling, "And you're a journalist, right?"