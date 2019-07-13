Trump Says Gorka ‘Wins Big, No Contest’ After Rose Garden Kerfuffle

Brian Karem, a Playboy magazine writer and CNN contributor, instigated a yelling match with conservative radio host and former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka in the Rose Garden on Thursday, and the president has picked the winner.
“@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.
Karem started the confrontation after he eyeballed a group of conservative journalists attending the White House’s Social Media Summit and said, “This is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession.”
Gorka jumped into the fray, standing up and yelling, “And you’re a journalist, right?” – READ MORE