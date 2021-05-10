Biden falsely claims $2T infrastructure plan will create 16 million jobs

President Biden significantly misstated estimates on how many jobs would be created through the implantation of his “American Jobs Plan” during a speech Wednesday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Biden has called on Congress to approve roughly $2.2 trillion in spending on physical infrastructure projects as well as other goals favored by his administration, such as jobs training and elderly care. In his latest pitch, the president claimed the “American Jobs Plan” would add 16 million jobs to the economy – well above actual projections.

“All the economists, including the liberal as well as the conservative think tanks, point out we will create up to 16 million good-paying jobs,” Biden said at the event. “Not $8 an hour or $12 an hour or $15 an hour. Prevailing wage jobs, wages you can raise a family on. My dad would say, just a little bit of breathing room after everything’s paid.”

Live: President Biden gives remarks on the American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, Louisiana. https://t.co/TWaFl7U8XF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2021

Biden did not specify which studies projected his plan would create 16 million jobs. But the remark appeared to be a reference to a study conducted by economic research firm Moody’s Analytics, which projected a far smaller number. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --