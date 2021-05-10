‘Furious’ Melinda Gates Warned Bill Over Jeffrey Epstein Escapades: Report

Melinda Gates, whose ‘people’ are undoubtedly trying to distance her from Bill’s controversies, was reportedly ‘furious’ after the couple had an uncomfortable 2013 meeting with Jeffrey Epstein – who by then was a convicted pedophile.

People ‘familiar with the matter’ tell the Daily Beast, the previously unreported meeting was held at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in September, 2013, the same day the couple was awarded the Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service award at the Pierre Hotel, where they were photographed with then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

According to said ‘people’, the 2013 meeting would “prove a turning point for the Gates’ relationship with Epstein,’ with Melinda telling friends after the encounter how uncomfortable she was to be hanging around the wealthy sex offender.

According to the New York Times, Gates and Epstein met at least six times , including visits to Epstein’s New York mansion on ‘multiple occasions,’ staying at least once into the night.

So – the Gates’ had no problem traveling across the country to meet with the convicted pedophile – who named Gates adviser Boris Nikolic as a fallback executor in a will Epstein amended just days before his August 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

Now, eight years later, Melinda apparently had a problem with it.

Gates thought Epstein’s lifestyle was “kind of intriguing”

In a 2011 email to colleagues, Gates wrote: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”- READ MORE

