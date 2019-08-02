Biden: Economy ‘Collapsing’ Because of Trump (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday in Detroit that “the economy as well as the soul of this country” are collapsing because of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Biden’s comments came amid a defense of former president Barack Obama’s legacy, which many Democratic candidates attacked at the Wednesday primary debate.

“The world has changed,” Biden said. “President Trump has turned it upside down economically. People are hurting badly. There’s no response. We faced a different problem ten years ago when the economy collapsed because of Republican policies. Now we face a problem that the economy, as well as the soul of this country, is collapsing because of this presidency.” – READ MORE

