Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are outraged at this gun shop’s billboard mocking them and AOC

A gun shop’s billboard mocking the four minority female members of Congress targeted by President Donald Trump is being called racist and accused of inciting violence.

The billboard advertising for Cherokee Guns in North Carolina shows the four representatives with the text reading, “The 4 Horsemen Cometh,” but with the last word crossed out and “are idiots” added.

How the hell is this not inciting violence? https://t.co/rgdDloiePq — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 31, 2019

#Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. @RepMarkMeadows – Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing. https://t.co/IvR1eunFQt — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 30, 2019

The billboard is referring to the four horsemen of the apocalypse as related in the Bible.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) demanded to know how the sign was not inciting violence. – READ MORE