Biden: Democrats Among Chief Victims of Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Joe Biden told a North Carolina news station that Democrats are among the primary victims of the coronavirus pandemic and are carrying the country during a difficult time.

“The people who are getting hurt are Democrats, hard-working people, the people who can’t afford to stay home, the people who are getting clobbered, the people who are making an hourly wage, the people who are out there saving our lives, carrying the country on their back,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News posted Tuesday.

Scoffing at the idea that Democratic governors were holding back on reopening state economies to hurt President Donald Trump, Biden said the victims of the pandemic were “our constituency,” as opposed to millionaires and people making “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” – READ MORE

