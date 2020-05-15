Benghazi Liar Susan Rice Reveals She’d Say ‘Yes’ To Being Biden’s Running Mate

Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations under Barack Obama, has said she would accept if asked to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Rice told PBS she is “humbled and honored” to be on a list of token women Biden has insisted he must choose as his Vice President.

When asked if she would accept the invite from the Democrat nominee, the noted Benghazi liar excitedly replied, “I certainly would say yes.”

“If that were the role in which he felt I could best serve, then I’m not going to say no,” Rice added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --