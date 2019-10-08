Biden Could Be Forced To Testify In Trump Senate Impeachment Trial

Democrats are ecstatic that they have successfully forced an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, but it all may backfire on them and their frontrunner candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter are caught up in their own mess in Ukraine. While the allegation against Trump is that he demanded a quid pro quo from the Ukrainian president, trying to trade millions in U.S. aid for a “favor,” Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 a month for his work with Ukraine’s largest private gas company in Ukraine.

Should impeachment pass the House — and that is expected, with Democrats solidly in control — the Senate would then hold a trial to decide whether to remove Trump from office. Republicans then would call witnesses to testify, and experts expect Joe and Hunter Biden to take the stand.

“I don’t think the Dems have thought this through at all,” one Senate staffer told The Washington Times.

Hunter Biden made hundreds of thousands of dollars through his employment with Burisma, despite having no known qualifications for the job. And after a prosecutor began looking into the company, then-Vice President Biden demanded that the prosecutor be fired. – READ MORE