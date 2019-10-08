Teacher Allegedly Displays Graphic Saying Confederate Flag Means ‘You Intend To Marry Your Sister’

A Georgia teacher allegedly showed a Powerpoint image of a Confederate flag to the teacher’s classroom accompanied by a caption reading, “A sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister. Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card.”

That teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

The Washington Post, referring to the Augusta Chronicle, reported, “The image, originally taken from the popular webcomic The Oatmeal, was projected onto a whiteboard to explain the concept of a story within a story, the Chronicle reported.”

The incident allegedly occurred at Hephzibah High School, where the daughter of Melissa Fuller was in the teacher’s class. Melissa Fuller told WRDW, “She found it offensive, so she sent it to me and asked me what I thought.” Fuller posted the story on Facebook. Fuller stated, “A lot of [it] is that it’s not morally correct. It’s unethical. It’s just something you don’t want to discuss today in today’s world and especially inside of a classroom.” She added, “Why was that used? With it being such a rough area, why would you put that out there to start a class discussion that could have turned very ugly?” – READ MORE