Biden claims he didn’t win Iowa because it was ‘all white’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is blaming the racial makeup of Iowa voters for why he took a drubbing in the Democrat caucuses there.

Peddling a version of revisionist history to voters in Reno, Nevada on Monday, the fourth-place candidate said he didn’t do well because the populous was “all white.” – READ MORE

