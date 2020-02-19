Biden claims he didn’t win Iowa because it was ‘all white’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden says Iowa was always going to be hard for him to win: “It’s all white, it’s all mid-Western, it’s a lot of farming…” Oh, boy. pic.twitter.com/nkiPeaMlGt — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 17, 2020

Joe Biden is blaming the racial makeup of Iowa voters for why he took a drubbing in the Democrat caucuses there.

Peddling a version of revisionist history to voters in Reno, Nevada on Monday, the fourth-place candidate said he didn’t do well because the populous was “all white.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --