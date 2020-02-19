Chris Murphy Admits He Secretly Met With Iranian Foreign Minister

Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) admitted Tuesday that he secretly met with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif at an international security conference.

Murphy met with Zarif after criticizing the Trump administration’s Middle East policy in a speech to the Munich Security Conference last week. Murphy remained silent when reports of the meeting emerged on Monday, but acknowledged he met with top Iranian regime officials in a Medium post published Tuesday.

“For years, I have met on occasion with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during both the Obama and Trump Administrations,” he wrote. “I have no delusions about Iran—they are our adversary, responsible for the killing of thousands of Americans and unacceptable levels of support for terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East. But I think it’s dangerous to not talk to your enemies.”

Murphy, whose office did not respond to a request for comment, wrote that he and Zarif discussed U.S. prisoners held in Iran, belligerent actions from the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen, and Iranian responses to what Murphy called “the Soleimani assassination.” – READ MORE

