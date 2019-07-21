Biden ‘Can’t Promise’ His Health Care Plan Will Let Americans Keep Their Doctors

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) would not commit to promising Americans that they could keep their doctors under his health care proposal, the Washington Examiner reported Saturday.

While campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Biden — one of the many Democrats running in a crowded primary for the party’s presidential nomination — fumbled his answer to the Examiner when the publication asked if his health care plan would allow Americans to keep their current doctors.

“Well look, I can’t promise — I can promise them that if, in fact, the private insurance they have is kept by their company, they keep whoever that plan allows,” he told the Examiner. “That’s all I can promise.”

Biden repeats Obamacare lie: “if you like your health care plan…you can keep it”https://t.co/hsKilztB5t pic.twitter.com/ci7SKC6QTH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2019

The former vice president's remarks came the same week that he echoed his former boss President Barack Obama's infamous quote that nabbed him PolitiFact's "Lie of the Year" in 2013.