Scarborough Suggests Trump Wants America to Be ‘Ethnically Cleansed’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday night’s Trump rally in Greenville, North Carolina justifiably came under fire from the media when the crowd starting chanting “send her back” in response to President Trump’s criticisms of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a chant Trump later disavowed. The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, however, proved their own dispositions were just as bad, if not worse. On Thursday, the show’s cast completely melted down over the chant by the crowd.

After referring to it as a “Nuremberg Rally,” Joe Scarborough claimed that President Trump wants America to be “ethnically cleansed.”

Later in the segment, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass piled on by saying that Trump’s “vilification of minority groups” is to blame for a “democratic recession” around the world. – READ MORE