Biden Calls White Supremacy the ‘Most Lethal Terrorist Threat To the Homeland’

President Joe Biden is warning white supremacy is the “most lethal terrorist threat” to the United States.

“Make no mistake, in 20 years, terrorism has metastasized. The threat has evolved way beyond Afghanistan. … We have to remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from,” Biden said during his first address to Congress on Wednesday night.

He continued, “Al-Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond. And, we won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism.”- READ MORE

