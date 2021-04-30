Biden’s ‘Go Big’ Plan Will Leave America’s Middle-Class “Addicted To Government… & The Democratic Party”

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board said it best: Biden’s latest $1.8 trillion plan rejects the old social contract of work for benefits…

So much for the “safety net” to prevent poverty. This is now about mainlining benefits to middle-class families so they become addicted to government – and to the Democratic Party that has become the promoting agent of government. … All of this adds up to healthy guaranteed annual income largely untied to the social contract that requires work, which is the real path to independence and self-respect. The new taxes are destructive, but their impact will take time to be felt as the post-pandemic economy soars. The GOP shouldn’t ignore the taxes and spending. But a more potent political target may be the bill’s tripling down on a welfare state that disdains the dignity of work and seeks to make Americans the wards of government.

If that doesn’t make you nervous, Conrad Black (via The National Interest), believes that Joe Biden’s speech was a declaration of war on America.

The best aspect of President Biden’s speech to the nation from the House of Representatives was his competent and persuasive delivery. He once again beat back the claims that he is a senescent, robotic dummy of severely diminished cognitive abilities. It was just reading a Teleprompter, but everyone remembers what an almost insurmountable challenge even that was at times in his candidacy, while the national political media conducted his campaign for him.

He spoke to a sparse, well-distanced corporal’s guard of well-masked and double-vaccinated legislators-signaling their doubts about vaccines and determination to continue lock-downs-Covid got Biden to the White House but they all seemed absurd. – READ MORE

