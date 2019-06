A woman is to blame for Joe Biden backsliding on his vow to be less handsy with people he doesn’t know.

During an event in Berlin, New Hampshire this morning, Biden fetched a chair for a lady sitting on the floor in the front row.

“We got a little secret going here,” Biden told the audience.

"I want the press to know she pulled me close. I just want you to know that, okay?" he said, pointing at reporters.