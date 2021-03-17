Biden Administration Secretly Reaches Out To North Korea; North Korea Doesn’t Bother Responding: Report

The Biden administration reportedly has received no response thus far following their “behind-the-scenes” attempts to reach out to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s government, another apparent setback that has sparked “questions” about the new administration’s effectiveness on the world stage.

“The disclosure of the so-far unsuccessful U.S. outreach, which has not been previously reported, raises questions about how Biden will address mounting tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs,” Reuters reported. “It also adds a new dimension to a visit America’s top diplomat and defense secretary will make next week to South Korea and Japan, where concerns over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal are expected to be high on the agenda.”

The senior Biden administration official told Reuters that the Biden administration has made multiple attempts to contact North Korea “through several channels.” The official added, “To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran also shot down an offer in late February to hold direct talks with the United States. – READ MORE

