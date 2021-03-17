Biracial Student Receives Failing Grade At Prep School For Refusing To Confess His ‘White Dominance’

A biracial high school student failed a mandatory sociology class after he refused to confess that he had “white dominance” at his public charter school.

William Clark is a senior at Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he is failing a mandatory class entitled “Sociology of Change” after refusing to confess that he held “white dominance.” Gabrielle Clark, William’s single mother, filed a lawsuit against the school.

According to a fundraising page run by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR), William was required to reveal his “race, gender, religious, and sexual identities, and then attach derogatory labels to those identities.” Students were allegedly asked to “undo and unlearn their beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that stem from oppression.”

Clark alleges that after her son objected to labeling himself as “privileged” or an “oppressor,” he was subsequently punished with a failing grade. – READ MORE

