Biden admin asks for government volunteers at the border amid crisis

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has sent a memo to various heads of government agencies seeking “volunteer deployments” for up to 120 days to help border officials deal with the surge of unaccompanied children crossing the border, Fox News has confirmed.

“We are actively working to screen, process and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border,” an OPM spokesperson said.

Kathleen McGettigan, acting director of OPM, said the federal agency is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the Biden administration’s “urgent efforts” to care for the unaccompanied migrant children who have crossed into the U.S. through the southern border.

McGettigan said the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) – an office within HHS – needs federal government civilian employees for deployment of up to 120 days to support ORR at facilities for unaccompanied children.

The facilities are located along the southwest U.S. border and elsewhere, and include Dallas, San Diego, San Antonio and Fort Bliss. Locations will extend to other geographic areas according to need, McGettigan said in her memo. – READ MORE

