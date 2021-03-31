Hillary Clinton Evaluates What She Believes Is a ‘Gun-Worshipping’ Problem in the US

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is offering her take on what she believes is a “gun-worshipping” problem in the United States.

On an episode of the “Just Something About Her with Jennifer Palmieri” podcast, Clinton explained, “It’s clear that we have a gun-worshipping problem in America. This goes far beyond any kind of Constitutional right which in my opinion as a recovering lawyer was misinterpreted by the Supreme Court.”

She noted her husband, former President Bill Clinton, worked with Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons. The Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, also called the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, was signed in 1994.

The law expired in 2004.

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act also went into effect under her husband’s administration. The act mandated background checks for gun purchases from licensed dealers.

“We at least had some waiting period so that people like the shooter and killer in Atlanta couldn’t just go buy a gun… when he was ‘having a bad day’ and murder eight people,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

