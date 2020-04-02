Bette Midler: Trump’s ‘Overwhelming Jealousy of Barack Obama Will Kill Us All’

Actress Bette Midler has called President Donald Trump cruel and malignant following reports that the White House has decided not to re-open Obamacare marketplaces to new customers. In an extraordinary claim, the Beaches star said that the president’s “overwhelming jealousy” of Obama “will kill us all.”

The Trump administration has reportedly opted against re-opening Obamacare’s Healthcare.gov marketplaces for a special enrollment period, with Politico citing an anonymous White House official who said that the administration is “exploring other options.”

There is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdonaldJtrump and his horrifying administration. His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.

Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides https://t.co/E9GB2kLVe0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 1, 2020

But Politico also noted that the Affordable Care Act already allows a special enrollment for people who have lost their workplace health plans, with some states that run their own insurance markets having already re-opened enrollment.

Bette Midler responded to the White House’s decision in a tweet Wednesday, writing that “there is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdDonaldJTrump and his horrifying administration.”

She added: “His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.” – READ MORE

