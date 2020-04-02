U.S. Does Not Have More Coronavirus Deaths Than China, Senator Says

The United States does not currently have more coronavirus-related deaths than China, despite media claims, according to a senator on the Select Committee on Intelligence.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.), who sits on the committee that deals with classified intelligence, said the Chinese Communist Party continues to lie about the actual death toll from coronavirus in its own country. While the senator would not discuss specific intelligence, citing classification reasons, he said information he has viewed shows the United States does not surpass China in terms of deaths.

“The claim that the United States has more coronavirus deaths than China is false,” Sasse said on Wednesday in a statement sent to the Washington Free Beacon. “Without commenting on any classified information, this much is painfully obvious: The Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying, and will continue to lie about coronavirus to protect the regime. Beijing’s garbage propaganda shouldn’t be taken seriously by the World Health Organization, by independent journalists, or by the American epidemiologists who are going to beat this terrible virus.”

China has reported some 81,500 cases and 3,300 deaths, according to publicly available data. The U.S. infection number stands at 191,000 with more than 4,000 deaths, making it the worldwide leader if the public numbers are to be trusted.

Lawmakers and senior U.S. officials have charged China with lying since the coronavirus first exploded. The United States estimates that the number of those killed in China, Iran, and other repressive regimes far exceeds the numbers officially reported. – READ MORE

