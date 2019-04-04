Beto Would Support Reparations for Slavery if He’s Elected

Democratic candidate for president in 2020 Beto O’Rourke was asked recently if he would support reparations for slavery by signing Sheila Jackson Lee’s bill that would do just that.

Appearing at the Nation Action Network's convention alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, O'Rourke said, "Yes. Civil rights are not just those victories that I began with at the outset of my comments, but the injustices that have been visited and continue to be visited on people."

“We will never get the change that we need to live up to the promise of this country. So absolutely, I would sign that into law,” O’Rourke said.

This was a change in position for O’Rourke.

“Just last month, O’Rourke told an audience in Iowa he was not in favor of traditional reparations for African Americans, a position he was later confronted on during a stop in South Carolina,” as U.S. News and World Report noted. – READ MORE