Maxine Waters Praises Jussie Smollett Dismissal: ‘Correct Thing That The Charges Were Dropped’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who spent two years calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and told followers to harass Republicans in public, is glad the case against Jussie Smollett was dropped.

While accepting the Chairman’s Award at the annual NAACP Image Awards — an award Smollett himself was nominated for after the charges against him were dropped — Waters praised the Chicago State’s Attorney’s office for their decision to let Smollett off the hook for allegedly orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself.

“It’s the correct thing that the charges were dropped,” Waters told an Extra TV reporter backstage. “First of all, we probably will never know all of the details. We’ve heard a lot of information. No one was hurt — that is, physically, killed, shot — he never committed a crime before, he forfeited the bail and it’s this kind of situation where they close the case all over the country every day. I have learned this isn’t unusual.”

Smollett did not attend the awards ceremony, despite being nominated. The 17 felony counts against him were dropped after he completed 16 hours of community service and forfeited his $10,000 bond. – READ MORE