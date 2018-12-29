Beto: U.S. Must Focus on Well-Being of Migrants ‘Above Any Other Concern’

Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) believes the country must focus on the well-being of illegal immigrant migrant children “above any other concern.”

“We are very saddened to learn of the death of another child in U.S. custody,” he tweeted on Tuesday after a second migrant child died after crossing the border. “We must focus on the wellbeing of these children above any other concern.”

