Beto: U.S. Must Focus on Well-Being of Migrants ‘Above Any Other Concern’

Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) believes the country must focus on the well-being of illegal immigrant migrant children “above any other concern.”
“We are very saddened to learn of the death of another child in U.S. custody,” he tweeted on Tuesday after a second migrant child died after crossing the border. “We must focus on the wellbeing of these children above any other concern.”
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 25, 2018
If he runs for president, O’Rourke is likely to use immigration to try to show “solidarity” with Democrats of color who could be skeptical of white Democrats who sound moderate on issues dealing with racial and identity politics.
O’Rourke, though, is unlikely to get a free ride on the issue and will have to answer for some of his pro-enforcement votes that left-wing activists believe supported the creation of President Donald Trump’s “deportation force.” – READ MORE