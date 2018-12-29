Angelina Jolie hints she may consider shifting from acting to politics

Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie hinted that she was open to making a splash in the political realm.

Jolie, 43, appeared on BBC Today as guest editor Friday and when getting into a discussion about politics, she didn’t rule the idea out.

“If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed… I always say I’ll go where I’m needed, I don’t know if I’m fit for politics… but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet,” she joked.

“So I’m pretty open and out there,” she continued. “I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good. But I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

Jolie noted that her years working in the U.N. has allowed her to work with other governments and militaries.

“I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done, without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So for now I’ll sit quiet,” she continued. – READ MORE