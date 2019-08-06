Beto O’Rourke Tells Trump: Stay out of El Paso

2020 White House hopeful and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) is calling on President Donald Trump not to visit El Paso in the wake of the mass shooting in his former district.

“This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division,” O’Rourke wrote on Twitter. “We need to heal. He has no place here.”

O’Rourke is the latest Democrat to urge the president to steer clear of El Paso after a gunman shot dead 22 people at a Walmart. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was charged with capital murder, making him eligible for the death penalty. The Justice Department is weighing bringing hate crime charges against Crusius, which also carries the death penalty. Hours later, a gunman killed 9 people, including his sister, after opening fire in a busy bar district in Dayton, Ohio. Police killed gunman 24-year-old Connor Betts within one minute after he began shooting. – READ MORE