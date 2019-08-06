Mexican president urges US to enact gun control legislation in response to El Paso shooting

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday pushed the United States to support gun control legislation in response to a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas over the weekend that claimed at least 22 lives, including seven Mexican nationals.

“We are very respectful of what other governments decide but we think that these lamentable events that occurred in the United States should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of arms,” Lopez Obrador said at a press conference.

TRUMP DECLARES ‘HATE HAS NO PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY,’ AS DEMS DEMAND RECALL OF CONGRESS

The suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, 21, allegedly opened fire at a Walmart Saturday before he was taken into police custody. He faces capital murder charges.

Before the shooting, he allegedly wrote an anti-immigrant manifesto and drove several hours from his Dallas-area home to the scene of the attack.

El Paso sits directly across the southern border from Cuidad Juarez in Mexico.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday that the country’s top prosecutor is considering filing terrorism charges against Crusius. – READ MORE