Beto O’Rourke Supports Radical Anti-Gun Plan Crafted By Parkland Students

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) announced his support for an expansive set of gun-control policy proposals that was crafted by a group of anti-gun Parkland students.

“Following the lead of the students marching for their lives, and for all of ours, we will end this epidemic,” O’Rourke said on Wednesday. “I support their Peace Plan For A Safer America — and I call on everyone else in this race to do the same.”

O'Rourke's endorsement came only hours after The Washington Post unveiled the students' sweeping policy measures. The so-called 'Peace Plan' demands a ban on "assault weapons" and any magazine above the standard capacity, red flag laws, universal background checks, increasing the purchase age to 21, and forbidding more than one firearm purchase per month.