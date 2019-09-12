Beto O’Rourke Pushes Banks to Cut Ties with Gun Customers

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is asking banks to cut ties with gun customers who sell “assault weapons” or do financial transactions at gun shows.

Elizabeth Landers reported O’Rourke’s push:

.@BetoORourke has a new plan: putting pressure on banks/credit card companies to stop facilitating some kinds of gun sales pic.twitter.com/YY5ZzNRmik — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 12, 2019

On August 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported O'Rourke saying, "America has more guns than human beings." He followed that with a push to ban "assault weapons."