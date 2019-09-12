Condi Rice Shuts Down Savannah Guthrie’s Line of Questioning on Russia Collusion

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice told an NBC anchor on Wednesday it was not accurate to suggest that Russia flipped the 2016 election in President Donald Trump’s favor.

“I don’t think there is any evidence of that.”

“And, you know, I really don’t think that’s a good conversation to have,” she also told NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie had just asked whether Russian interference “actually worked” and blocked a victory by former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I think that really does devalue the people in Wisconsin and Michigan and others who decided to vote for President Trump,” Rice added in her response.

“Whether you like this president or not, whether you believe that he should have been president or not, let’s give the credit to the Americans who went out and voted for somebody who they thought would bring change.” – READ MORE