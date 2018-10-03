Beto O’Rourke apologizes for 1991 college review discussing actresses’ breasts and buttocks

Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) on Monday apologized for writing a review of a Broadway musical in 1991 that detailed the actresses’ “phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

Politico on Monday resurfaced the review O’Rourke wrote when he was 19 years old for the Columbia Daily Spectator, the university’s student newspaper.

The review from the Oct. 10, 1991 edition of the paper was written under the byline Robert O’Rourke and offers a sharp critique of the musical “The Will Rogers Follies.”

O’Rourke criticized the “perma-smile actresses whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

He wrote that the entire performance was “one of the most glaring examples of the sickening excesses and moral degradations of our culture.” – READ MORE

Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign was flagged by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Sunday for accepting “excessive” and “impermissible” donations.

The FEC notified O’Rourke that a preliminary review of his campaign’s July quarterly report showed contributions from one or more individuals with addresses outside of the United States. Donations were also made that “exceed the limit” determined by the federal government. O’Rourke has 45 days to respond. – READ MORE

Country music icon Willie Nelson debuted a surprise political anthem during a rally for Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the state’s Democratic Senate nominee.

Good night to everyone but especially @BetoORourke and @WillieNelson who wrote a brand new song for tonight: “The biggest gun we got/Is called the ballot box/And if you don’t like who’s in there, VOTE ‘EM OUT” pic.twitter.com/LJ1CyyWgmw — Thrillary BOO!-es (@hilmonstah) September 30, 2018

Nelson, who performed at O’Rourke’s rally on Saturday night in Austin, finished his headlining set with a premiere of “Vote ‘Em Out,” a rallying cry to get voters to the polls.

“The biggest gun we got is called the ballot box,” Nelson sang. “If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out.”

“Election Day is coming ‘round again,” Nelson sang, urging attendees to cast their ballots to vote out this “bunch of clowns you voted in.” The audience enthusiastically sang along with Nelson during the performance. – READ MORE

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) highlighted what he called a “troubling pattern” in Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s posture toward law enforcement during a debate Friday night.

Cruz’s remarks came after he was asked why he cautioned O’Rourke and others not to jump to conclusions in the tragic shooting of Botham Shem Jean, who was gunned down by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment on Sept. 6. O’Rourke has called for the police officer, who has since been charged with manslaughter, to be fired. – READ MORE