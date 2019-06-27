BETO BUST: O’Rourke second to last in Drudge poll after Dem debate

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign blues continued on Wednesday as he scored next to last in a poll posted on the Drudge Report after the first Democratic debate.

As of Thursday morning, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was far-and-away the winner, capturing 45.25 percent of the vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in second with a little over 11 percent. Former Rep. John Delaney scored third with 9.5 percent. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio came in fourth with nearly 7 percent.

Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Jay Inslee and Julian Castro were all in the mid-single digits.

One-time media darling Beto came in 9th with only 3.97 percent of the votes.

Sen. Cory Booker finished last, with 3.45 percent. – READ MORE