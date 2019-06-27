Eric Swalwell Encourages Hispanics to Take Fight Against Trump to the ‘Streets’

Hispanic voters should take their fight against President Trump to the “streets,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested in a tweet Saturday.

The Democrat presidential candidate spouted a series of falsehoods in a tweet posted Saturday, accusing Trump of breaking up Hispanic families and caging children just for kicks. He also accused Trump of seeking to “erase” the Hispanic population’s existence by way of a basic census citizenship question.

If you’re Hispanic, there’s nothing @realDonaldTrump wont do to break up your family, cage your children, or erase your existence with a weaponized census. And there’s nothing we won’t do in the streets, courts, and at the ballot box to stop him. #FamiliesBelongTogether — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 22, 2019

