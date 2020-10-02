BET founder suggests he’s voting against Biden: ‘I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know’

BET founder Robert Johnson suggested on Wednesday that his vote will go to President Trump over Joe Biden, although he stopped short of offering an endorsement.

Johnson began by expressing that he couldn’t say who “won” Tuesday night’s presidential debate but made clear that the American people “lost.”

“This was like a schoolyard fight over who had the best-looking girlfriend,” Johnson said. “It was a waste of an hour and a half that gave no guidance, no direction at all as to where the country will go after this election… Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know any time of the week. And that seems to be what business people are confronting today.”

“So you’re endorsing Trump, President Trump?” CNBC anchor Rebecca Quick pressed.

“I’m not endorsing anybody,” Johnson quickly responded. “What I’m saying is if I’m a businessperson, what you want more than anything else, particularly coming out of something as horrible as this pandemic… the more you know about who will be pulling the lever of economic growth, economic development, taxes, stimulus, regulation. In my opinion, you’re better off dealing with somebody you know where they’re gonna be than somebody you really have no idea what decisions they will make at such a critical time.”

He continued, “I absolutely do not know what Vice President Biden will do. I haven’t heard anything coherent out of what he said he would do.” – READ MORE

