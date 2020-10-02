Chris Wallace Defends Biden, Blames Trump For Widely Criticized Debate; Falsely Claims Biden Answered Question About Packing Courts, Ending Filibuster

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, defended Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday and blamed President Donald Trump for the widely criticized debate, saying that Trump was responsible for what happened. Wallace also falsely claimed that Biden answered his question about whether he supported ending the filibuster and packing the courts.

In this interview Chris Wallace claimed the President was the first to interrupt. That is definitively false, just like his comments about Critical Race Theory and about Kenosha. https://t.co/8omibbEMzR pic.twitter.com/DaKEpNItjI — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 1, 2020

“Here’s what happened. We began the first segment on the Supreme Court. They each got their 2 minutes and they both obeyed in that particular case,” Wallace told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer. “And then Biden started to answer a question and the president started interrupting him. My initial reaction was, this is great because so often these debates become parallel news conferences where one candidate answers the question to him, the other candidate answers the question to him. So, when the president started engaging with Biden, I thought we are going to have a real debate here.”

“It became clearer and clearer over time that this was something different and that the president was determined to try to but in and throw Joe Biden off,” Wallace said, later adding, ” bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday.” – READ MORE

