BET co-founder blasts Biden over comments on black voters: ‘Arrogant and out-of-touch attitude’

BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson had a blistering reaction to Joe Biden’s remarks that have sparked accusations of racism regarding how black Americans vote in the upcoming election.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee raised eyebrows during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” as he defended his record with the black community.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Johnson slammed the former vice president and suggested he apologize to “every black person he meets.”

"Vice President Biden's statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him," Johnson told Fox News. "This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets."

