Harris Faulkner Powerfully Responds To Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment: ‘I’ve Been Fighting Against This Notion’ (VIDEO)

Though everyone has been pounding former Vice President Joe Biden for having the temerity to tell black voters “you ain’t black” if they don’t pull the lever for him in the November election, none have been so poignant or powerful as Harris Faulkner of Fox News.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner condemns Joe Biden’s comments: “I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not Black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things, my whole life”https://t.co/DzsneY9J1R pic.twitter.com/ZFOJi0mhXW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2020

Speaking on the network Friday, Faulkner said Biden’s comments push the painful idea that being black means thinking a certain way and talking a certain way.

"I've been fighting against this notion that you're not black enough unless you think a certain way, or you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things," Faulkner calmly said. "My whole life, I grew up military, pretty much neutral along the zone of can we all just get along no matter what we look like."

