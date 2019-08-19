Bernie Sanders Vows To “Go To War Against White Nationalism” If Elected

Speaking to the Black Church PAC Presidential Forum in Atlanta two weeks after a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart with the goal of killing Mexicans, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday said his administration will “go to war against white nationalism and racism” if he is elected president in 2020.

“I’m Jewish, my family came from Poland, my father’s whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism,” said Sanders.

“Too many people have fought over the years, too many people have died against racism to allow it to resurface and flourish in America. We will go to war against white nationalism and racism in every aspect of our lives.”

Sanders vowed to "throw the full force of the law" against those in the U.S. who harm or kill people on the basis of skin color, which the Vermont senator described as "domestic terrorism."