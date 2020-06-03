Bernie Sanders: The ‘Richest 400 Americans’ Have Been ‘Looting’ US for Over 40 Years

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pushing back against the looting claims with a bold claim of his own, criticizing the “richest 400 Americans.”

Sanders took to Twitter on Sunday night with an overview of America’s wealthiest citizens in comparison to the size of the United Kingdom’s entire economy.

The former presidential candidate went on to address the criticism of looting as he suggested the government is responsible for allowing a different form of looting as a result of billionaires’ tax rates being significantly lower than “people living paycheck to paycheck.”

“The richest 400 Americans sit on $3 trillion—the size of the entire UK economy,” Sanders tweeted. “The billionaire class now pays a lower tax rate than people living paycheck to paycheck. The looting of America has been going on for over 40 years—and the culprits are the ultra-rich.” –READ MORE

