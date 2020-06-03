Barr Sics Federal Prison Guard Flunkies on the Public

The Justice Department has sent special operations teams from the Bureau of Prisons to support the Trump administration’s response to protests in Washington, D.C. and Florida.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed that they had deployed Crisis Management Teams in response to the protests. The teams include Special Operations response teams, “which are highly trained tactical units capable of responding to prison disturbances, and providing assistance to other law enforcement agencies during emergencies.” Officers from the Bureau’s Disturbance Control Teams, which “specialize in crowd control scenarios,” have also been deployed.

Speculation about the presence of special response teams from the agency grew online as residents and reporters noted the presence of law enforcement officials in tactical equipment placed around the city, many of whom refused to identify which agency they worked for. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --