Bernie Sanders Puts Climate Change Doomsday Clock at 12 Years During Rally in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – At a Sunday afternoon campaign stop, one of several stops of a southeastern United States swing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warned the United States had 12 years to “aggressively” confront climate change, or “disastrous results” would be forthcoming.

With the 16th Street Baptist Church as a backdrop, the Vermont U.S. Senator and candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination went through his usual list of policy proposals but gave a declaration of urgency regarding climate change and the environment.

“Today on an issue that is not only of vital importance to our country, but to the world – we say to Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry that climate change is not a hoax, that climate change is one of the great threats to this country and the planet, that climate change is caused by human behavior and that the scientists tell us that we have all of 12 years to aggressively go forward and transform our energy system, unless – we are going to see disastrous results and damage to this country and the world. Irreparable damage is the term they use,” Sanders said. – READ MORE