Trump Claims Radical Left Is ‘Imploding’ on Abortion, Calls for Republicans to Stand ‘United’ on Issue

In a string of tweets, President Donald Trump proclaimed that he was “strongly pro-life” except in certain situations and that he shared the same stance on the issue as former President Ronald Reagan.

Trump published the trio of tweets late Saturday night in the wake of Alabama’s new strict abortion law, stating in them that he was “strongly pro-life” with his only exceptions being when it came to cases of “rape, incest, and protecting the life of the mother.”

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

….Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

The president continued on in his tweets to point out his accomplishments from his tenure in office, including the “105 wonderful new federal judges” as well as the appointments of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and a “whole new and positive attitude” towards the “right to life.”

The president then pivoted, slamming the “radical Left” for “imploding” on the issue of abortion because of their support of “late-term abortion (and worse)” before calling on Republicans to not be “foolish” and stay “united” going into the 2020 election cycle. – READ MORE