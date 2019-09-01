Bernie Sanders Promises to Erase Medical Debt

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed another piece of his plan to overhaul the health care system in America on Saturday, teasing his proposal to cancel $81 billion in past medical debt.

“In the United States of America, your financial life and future should not be destroyed because you or a member of your family gets sick,” Sanders said in a statement, calling it “unacceptable.”

“I am sick and tired of seeing over 500,000 Americans declare bankruptcy each year because they cannot pay off the outrageous cost of a medical emergency or a hospital stay,” he continued.

“In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, 42 percent of Americans should not be losing their entire life savings two years after being diagnosed with cancer,” he added.

That is why, Sanders said, his administration will erase $81 billion in existing medical debt across the board. – READ MORE