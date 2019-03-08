Bernie Sanders defends Rep. Ilhan Omar, backs ‘legitimate criticism’ of Israel

He might not officially be a Democrat, but that hasn’t stopped Bernie Sanders from entering the party’s growing fray over how to deal with Ilhan Omar.

Sanders came to the defense of Rep. Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday amid growing pressure from within her party over a series of recent remarks that have been viewed by some as anti-Semitic.

“Anti-Semitism is a hateful and dangerous ideology which must be vigorously opposed in the United States and around the world,” the Independent Vermont senator said in a statement.

“We must not, however, equate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the right-wing, Netanyahu government in Israel.

“Rather, we must develop an even-handed Middle East policy which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for a lasting peace.”

After that attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 77-year-old socialist – who is Jewish – then got to the crux of his Omar defense.

“What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate…That’s wrong,” the statement read.- READ MORE