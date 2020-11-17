Bernie Sanders claims ‘far-left agenda’ supported by ‘the majority of American people’

Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Biden to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that his “far-left agenda” is in fact something “the majority of American people support.”

“I sometimes find it amusing when our opponents talk about the far left agenda,” Sanders said over the weekend. “The truth is that when you talk about raising the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour, when you’re talking about expanding health care to all people as a human right, when you talk about effectively taking on climate change, when you talk about making public colleges and universities tuition free, these are not far-left ideas.

“These are commonsense ideas that the majority of the American people support,” Sanders asserted. “And we’re going to fight to make sure that they are implemented.”

“I fully expect that the Biden administration will be advocating those proposals that they agreed to … We’re going to fight to make sure that they’re implemented.” Sen. @BernieSanders on the future of progressive policies in the next administration. pic.twitter.com/Cfjs68Emnj — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 15, 2020

The independent Vermont senator made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” after host Jake Tapper noted that a number of Democrats have blamed progressive policies for their spate of losses in the 2020 election — a notion Sanders dismissed last week as “dead wrong.”

In the week since the election, Moderates have pointed fingers at their colleagues who embraced the “defund the police movement” and for not pushing back harder against socialism. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --