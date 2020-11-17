House slammed over new member banquets as Americans are told to skip holiday gatherings with family

Leadership in the House of Representatives was lambasted Friday for moving forward with traditional banquets welcoming newly elected members of the lower chamber to Washington, D.C., while Americans are being warned against large holiday gatherings outside their immediate households due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NBC News congressional correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell set off a firestorm across the political spectrum when she tweeted out a picture showing the Capitol building’s National Statuary Hall filled with dining tables.

“House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members,” Caldwell wrote, noting, “@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. ‘It’s very spaced,’ she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off.”

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

The Twittersphere reacted with fury, with many pointing to the hypocrisy of such a move.

“This is setting such a bad example,” the Daily Beast’s Jackie Kucinich replied. “Doctors are asking Americans to skip family gatherings for Thanksgiving to slow the spread but sure, enjoy the golden tables in a Stat Hall, a room without working windows.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --