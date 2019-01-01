Bernie Sanders Alums Demand Meeting to Address ‘Sexual Violence’ Claims Inside 2016 Campaign

A Group Of Former Staffers Who Aided Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-vt) 2016 Presidential Run Is Requesting A Meeting With The Progressive Firebrand. The Members Of His Inner Circle Want To Discuss “sexual Violence And Harassment” They Allege Transpired Inside The Candidate’s Campaign, Reads A Letter Leaked To Politico.

“In recent weeks there has been an ongoing conversation on social media, in texts, and in person, about the untenable and dangerous dynamic that developed during our campaign,” more than two dozen male and female Sanders alumni wrote.

The letter’s organizers told Politico they “did not intend for the letter to become public,” writing that the purpose of the sit-down would be to discuss how to “mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle.”

Signees state they would like to meet in-person with Sanders, along with 2016 campaign chief Jeff Weaver, the lawmaker’s chief of staff, Caryn Compton, and Shannon Jackson, the campaign manager for Sanders’ 2018 re-election bid.

While the letter does not point to specific instances of sexual misconduct, an alleged instance of harassment during the 2016 cycle was detailed in a Huffington Post report published in November 2017. Zoey Jordan Salsbury, who volunteered with the senator's presidential campaign as the president of American University Students for Bernie, told the left-wing news site that the Sanders campaign failed to address the matter when a fellow intern on the campaign conducted unwanted advances.