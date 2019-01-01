Hillary Clinton Reflects on 2018: ‘A Dark Time for Our Country’

In an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reflected on the tumult that was 2018 — a year in which President Donald Trump’s administration really turned into the sort of thing that we were expecting, with Fox News personalities dominating the president’s echo chamber and turnover in the White House reaching a mind-boggling rate.

Clinton began her post by writing that “in many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country.” The caption was accompanied by a photo of her, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Hillary went on to thank the people who made differences in 2018. Those included journalists, protesters, activists, and new candidates.

She also shared an abbreviated version of that post on Twitter:

I'm grateful to everyone who brought light into 2018: organizers, journalists, candidates, marchers, activists, and voters. Here's to you. Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/EHksvIpSXo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2018

Though she’s mostly out of the spotlight, Clinton is still doing a bit of politicking. That work seems to mostly be done through her nonprofit, Onward Together. The organization’s mission statement reads that “by encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together advances progressive values and works to build a brighter future for generations to come.”- READ MORE