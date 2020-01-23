BERNIE AND THE JET: Sanders charters private plane to campaign in IA during Senate impeachment trial

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders doesn’t plan on letting his job get in the way of his master plan to socialize America as the 46th President of the United States.

He wants to save the middle class from the greedy oligarchs conspiring with the political elite – the same scoundrels refusing to take the drastic measures necessary to combat climate changes that will wipe out the planet in a decade.

Bernie Sanders is trying to save his campaign for president by using a private jet to travel during impeachment. This is the same guy who says the only way to save the planet is to take away all oil and natural gas jobs from American workers. Priorities!https://t.co/N7NoJmcbGa — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2020

That’s why Sanders and his presidential campaign will be chartering private jets from Washington, D.C. to Iowa in the lead-up to the February 3 caucuses, a luxury funded by the middle class donors who gave Sanders more than $73 million in 2019. – READ MORE