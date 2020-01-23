BERNIE AND THE JET: Sanders charters private plane to campaign in IA during Senate impeachment trial

Share:

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders doesn’t plan on letting his job get in the way of his master plan to socialize America as the 46th President of the United States.

He wants to save the middle class from the greedy oligarchs conspiring with the political elite – the same scoundrels refusing to take the drastic measures necessary to combat climate changes that will wipe out the planet in a decade.

That’s why Sanders and his presidential campaign will be chartering private jets from Washington, D.C. to Iowa in the lead-up to the February 3 caucuses, a luxury funded by the middle class donors who gave Sanders more than $73 million in 2019. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.